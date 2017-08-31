VIDEO: Mt. Airy School Bus Crash Footage Released

Mt. Airy City Schools has released video of a school bus crash in Mount Airy earlier this week. The driver who collided with the bus was arrested for Driving While Impaired.

The crash happened after school on Tuesday at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Mickey Lane. There were no injuries.

RELATED: Suspected DWI Driver Involved in Mount Airy School Bus Crash

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton says the driver of the pick-up truck who hit the bus was arrested for Driving While Impaired. The driver’s truck caught fire after crashing into the school bus.

The school bus had 25 children on the bus at the time of the crash. The students were taken to Jones Elementary School for pick up.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Troopers said no one was hurt in the crash.

The Highway Patrol said the driver had a blood alcohol level of .11 which is over the legal limit of .08.

The driver was also charged with DWI and Driving Left of Center.

Copyright 2017 WFMY