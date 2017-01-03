Video Shows Officer Slamming Student At NC High School

via. Twitter video

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A video provided to CBS North Carolina shows a police officer slamming a female student to the ground during an incident Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School.

Wake County Public Schools said it is aware of the video could not make further comment until it investigates the incident. The District is working with Rolesville Police in its investigation.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

A witness who recorded the video said it shows the end of a fight that occurred around 7:10 a.m.

The witness said the girl who was slammed “was trying to defend her sister and to break things up.”

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said there is body camera video of the incident.

Eagles said there are two school resource officers at that school, so its possible there is more than one body camera video.

The ACLU-North Carolina tweeted about video saying it displayed a “disturbing use of force.”

Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident. — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFMY