Close Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 2:41 PM. EST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Greensboro Homicide Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Triad Cheerleader With Dwarfism Dreams Big Person Killed By Train In Thomasville Hit And Run Victim Recovers Circus Visits Greensboro For Farewell Tour Multiple Weapons Stolen From Gun And Knife Show Ice Affecting Bridges Across Triad Medicine putting pet health at risk? Woman To Give Farm To Essay Contest Winner More Stories NC Joins Other States in Fighting Trump Travel Ban Feb. 7, 2017, 11:11 a.m. Surry Central High Assistant Principal Arrested for DWI Feb. 7, 2017, 2:47 p.m. Multiple Tornadoes Slam New Orleans Feb. 7, 2017, 2:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs