Vigil: Facebook shooting victim's family pleads for justice

CLEVELAND - They came to the 600 block of E. 93rd to remember 74-year-old Robert Godwin Senior.

They stood at the very spot where just the day before Steve Stephens took pictures of himself shooting Godwin who just happened to be walking down the street, then posted the video on Facebook.

At the vigil, it got real, real quick, when Godwin’s youngest son made it clear just what all was lost right there.

"That man killed my daddy for no reason,” said 8-year-old Marsean Robert Godwin, named for his dad.

Marsean and his mother, Angela Small, want everyone to know, "That he was a good man. He never did nothin’ to nobody,” said Marsean.

Robert Godwin was a father of 10.

On Monday his loved ones and total strangers leaned on each other and held hands and prayed as they called on God in the face of something that makes no sense.

Collectively they tried to lessen the pain for Robert Godwin’s family by making certain they know they know this community on the east side has their backs.

Marsean's mom heard them loud and clear. "They have shown me and my kids love. It fills my heart. Really makes me feel better," said Small.

The plea for Steve Stephens on Monday was clear.

"My kids need justice. You took someone special from them. You need to turn yourself in," said Small.

"I love my daddy very much. Why wouldn't that dude just turn himself in?" Marsean asked.

Long after the vigil was officially over people still made their way to the growing memorial rising up on that spot Stephens gunned Godwin down.

Some dropped things off.

Some just want to pay their respects for this man who most of them never knew, but feel so connected to now.

