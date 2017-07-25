Vigil Held For Greensboro Mom Allegedly Killed By Husband

Vigil held for Tasaria Glover. Police charged her husband with murder. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Family and friends paid tribute to Tasaria Glover with a vigil in Greensboro.

They prayed together before doing a balloon release to honor her.

There were several purple ribbons at the vigil - a symbol of dedication to end domestic violence.

Her husband is charged with her murder.

Police say they found her body inside her home last Tuesday.

Glover's half sister says she was a very loving mother.

"She was a very sweet girl. She didn't have any enemies. You know, I'm just in disbelief that this would actually happen."

Police charged her husband, Theodore Parker, with first degree murder.

He's being held in the Guilford County jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY