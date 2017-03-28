Vigil Held For Teen Killed In Winston-Salem Shooting

Vigil held for 19-year-old Ladawn Morgan, who was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Monday. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. -- "She was on the porch minding her business.”

Just one day later, 19-year-old Ladawn Morgan’s family and friends gather around that same porch in her memory.

Police say she was shot and killed at the home on Rich Avenue in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon.

"I want her to be remembered by her personality," says Jade Warren, Ladawn's sister. "Everybody liked her. She loved everybody. She had love for everybody. She got along with anybody."

Warren says her sister's life was on the right track when it was cut short.

“She had just got her medical assistant license, she had just got her GED, she had changed a lot.”

"I really haven't gotten that she's actually gone," says Keldon White, Ladawn's cousin. He says it's been hard on the whole family, including his great-grandmother.

"She's put a lot of her kids in the ground and just to see her grandkids be put is the ground. It's just hard."

Police at this point don't know who shot her or why. Morgan was one of two people shot that afternoon. The other is 79-year-old Alexander Barber. Police say he was shot in the face, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

"Put the guns down. It's time to stop the violence. It's time to stop," says Breanna Twiggs, a friend of Ladawn's family.

But for Warren, there's some comfort in this crowd.

"I didn't realize how many people my sister knew," Warren explains. "Or how many people my sister touched."

"Ladawn was a unique person," adds White. "What you see is what you get and to love Ladawn is to know Ladawn."

Winston-Salem Police are still trying to find who's responsible and the motive. If you have any information... call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

© 2017 WFMY-TV