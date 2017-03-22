'Violence Driven by Blood and Heroin' : High Point Police

High Point Police say they have a 3-phase plan to curb violence in their community. Ben Powell/WFMY News 2 photo

HIGH POINT — Nine shootings resulting in two deaths since the weekend have forced High Point Police to draft a plan to combat the sharp increase in violence. Officers believe the shootings stem from drug and gang activity.

High Point has had three homicides since March 18. when Charlene Alvarez was killed. Tuesday, 74-year-old Josie Lindsay was shot and killed in her driveway on Langford Ave. as she was getting out of her car.

Police believe Lindsay wasn't an intended target as shots were fired at her from a moving car. Police say the shooting is likely drug and gang related after finding 30 grams of cocaine and 120 grams of marijuana at the scene.

Brandon Burrows, 18, was shot and killed at Motel 6 on the same day. High Point has seven homicides this year. Seven other shootings have been reported in the last two days. Reported shootings have been called in from Arch Street, Herbert Place, Lowe Ave., Dallas Ave., Fairview St., Dartmouth Ave. and New View Road.

Police say the crimes are driven by 'blood and heroin.' Gangs are retaliating against one another for previous incidents and the amount of heroin circulating is leading to theft.

