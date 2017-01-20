Viral Moments From the Inauguration of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Becomes 45th President. Inaugural Parade held in D.C. (Photo: CBS)

NATIONAL – It’s a memorable day and rest assured those most memorable moments played out on social media.

The day’s first talked about moment started with former President Barack Obama, captured by photographers leaving a letter for President Donald Trump.

Moments later, the internet couldn’t get enough of now former First Lady Michelle Obama. As the Obamas met the Trumps for coffee before the inauguration, Melania Trump handed Mrs. Obama a gift. A screen grab of the now former first lady became an instant meme.

Screengrab of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. (Photo: CBS)

Trending hashtags for the day including #Inauguration #President #ThankyouObamas #GodblessAmerica and #Jackie O – referencing Melanie Trumps’ channeling of Jackie Onassis’ style in her light blue Ralph Lauren dress.

(Photo: CBS)

Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway’s outfit received attention on social media as well for her British themed Gucci coat.

Kellyanne Conway and her "revolutionary" jacket. (Photo: Getty Images, CBS)

After officially becoming the president, Trump made his first speech with many memorable remarks. But one quote in particular grabbed the internet’s attention.

“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People,” said Trump.

During the inauguration, a picture began circulating showing side by side images from Obama’s 2009 inauguration and Trump’s inauguration.

Side by side images of Obama's 2009 inauguration and Trump's 2017 inauguration. (Photo: CBS News, CBS)

And a hilarious picture of Former President George W. Bush struggling with a poncho gave the world a quick chuckle.

Former President George W. Bush struggled with a poncho and social media loved it. (Photo: Getty Images, CBS)

Trump signed his first order’s as President but the internet was loving what was happening behind him; his 10-year-old son, Barron, playing peek a boo with his nephew.

