Volunteers Needed To Help Adults Learn To Read

Read 2 Succeed is a message the Good Morning Show teaches every week at Triad-area elementary schools. But the need to read and the demand to learn span beyond children in our community.

The organization Reading Connections is looking for 40 to 50 volunteers to tutor adults in this new year.

Volunteers do not need teaching background but must have a minimum of high school diploma or GED. They must also be 18 or older and 'interested in support of adult learners,' according to adult basic education coordinator Kiara Coulman.

The average time commitment for tutor volunteers is one to two two-hour sessions per week with an assigned student.

Volunteers must attend a three-part training course, in order to participate:

Orientation: Thursday, Jan. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Session 1: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Session 2: Thursday, Jan. 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The location of the sessions is at the Self Help building located at 122 N. Elm Street (eighth floor) in downtown Greensboro. Parking is available at the deck on Davie Street between Market Street and Friendly Avenue.

