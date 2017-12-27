Volunteers Spend Christmas Day Serving The Homeless In Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. - Some folks spent Christmas Day giving back to the less fortunate.

Niecy Henderson is the founder of "Niecy's Heart."

It's a non-profit organization with a mission to love, uplift, and give to those in need.

Volunteers prepared and served a traditional holiday meal to the public.

It included turkey with all the trimmings.

A small tent filled with food was set up on the corner of Pine St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lexington.

Volunteers welcomed the entire community to come and pick up a warm meal.

After serving the public, volunteers delivered 50 additional meals to the elderly and 30 meals to a local homeless shelter.

