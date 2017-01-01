Wake County Deputy Released From Hospital After Crashing Near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 70 Business East near Greenfield Parkway.

In photos from the scene, the deputy’s damaged cruiser was off the road and in woods after hitting at least one tree.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison told CBS North Carolina that the deputy was headed to a domestic incident call when his patrol car hit a patch of water and hydroplaned off the road.

The deputy, later identified as Tyler Bullock, was taken to WakeMed in Garner to be examined, Harrison said.

Bullock has been a deputy since 2012, according to Harrison. Bullock was released from the hospital and sent home to recover from minor injuries, Harrison said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Harrison added.

