Wallethub Ranks NC In Bottom 5 For Health Care

(Photo: AP)

The popular finance blog Wallethub recently analyzed the best and worst states for health care with North Carolina at the wrong end of the list.

The Tar Heel state ranked 47th overall on Wallethub's list of states for health care. The site's reasoning included NC boasting one of the highest average monthly insurance premiums, ranking NC 50th in the 'cost' category and 44th in 'access.' NC earned a 44.45 overall score. 51st-ranked Louisiana carried the lowest score at 38.95. Neighboring South Carolina ranked 45th.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

With a 67.36 score, Hawaii ranked first overall. Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Washington, DC all rounded out the top 5. The complete list is here.

The most recent estimates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shows the average American spends nearly $10,000 a year on personal health care.

Copyright 2017 WFMY