Want A Hoppin' Fun Job? The Grasshoppers Are Hiring!

Grasshoppers Hiring Event (Photo: Triad Career Center, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Want a hoppin' fun job? You're in luck! The Greensboro Grasshoppers are hiring!

Career Center of the Triad is sponsoring a hiring event on Tuesday, February 27th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank Park for the Grasshoppers.

The Grasshoppers have over 50 food and beverage positions open. No experience is required.

The event and parking are free to the public.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers.

