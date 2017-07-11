Wanted Reidsville Man Caught by Sheriff's Office

WENTWORTH, NC - A Reidsville man was taken into custody by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office after he fled during a traffic stop after driving 95 MPH in a 55 zone.

Tykim Na'Quan Williamson, who has numerous arrest warrants on file, is wanted and authorities are asking for help in finding him.

Williamson, 23, led deputies on a car pursuit after leaving during a traffic stop Thursday. Williamson was driving a 2007 silver BMW on NC 14 near the Harrington Highway intersection in Eden. After he was pulled over for speeding, Williamson sped away and parked behind the Eden Mall before taking off on foot.

The passenger, Anthony Jamar Randolph, was taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants. The BMW was seized and impounded by the sheriff's office.

