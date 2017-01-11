Warning: Winston-Salem Store Sold Gasoline Marked As Kerosene

Hand adjusting thermostat valve (Photo: djedzura, Daniel Jedzura kontakt@mdfotografia.pl)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The City of Winton-Salem has put out a warning for anyone who has shopped at The Akron Market in the last 10 days.

According to a city official, the market thought they were selling kerosene, a home heating fuel, but it's actually gasoline.

If you have bought kerosene in the last 10 days at The Akron Market, do not use it! Officials say it could make your heater explode.

A home fire has already resulted in the use of the kerosine mix-up according to Winston-Salem Fire Department's tweet.

Small fire tonight on Doris Ave. related to a kerosene heater fueled w/ gasoline. #wsfire .11 — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 12, 2017

If you have any questions you can call Fire Official Jeff Heitman at 336-345-9013.

