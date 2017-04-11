Warrant Issued for Arrest in High Point Homicide

Timothy Walker

HIGH POINT — High Point Police have obtained murder warrants on 23-year-old Timothy Walker in connection with the April 9 death of Marcus Boyce.

Police are searching for Walker, a High Point man who is considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED: High Point Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Shooting

On Sunday, officers found Boyce, 31, dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 412 N. Centennial St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers, 336-889-4000, or text ‘CASHTIPS’ to 274637.

Copyright 2017 WFMY