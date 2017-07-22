VIDEO: It's So Hot You Melt Crayons, Make Art

CHARLOTTE, NC -- We have all heard the saying, 'it's so hot you could fry an egg out here,' but what about melting crayons?

NBC Charlotte decided to see how quick it can take for crayons to melt in this North Carolina heat.

Not all crayons melt alike though, there are many factors which determine which crayons melt faster than others.

For instance, darker colors like purple and blue will melt faster because they take in more sunlight. While colors like yellow and pink will take longer because they do not take in as much heat.

The temperature on the roof reached up to 120 degrees at one point.

