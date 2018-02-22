Watch: Rev. Billy Graham's Last Message To America

Rev. Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Crusade. Pic. Courtesy: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

“There’s only one message that should change people’s lives and hearts. I want to tell people about the meaning of the cross.”

Rev. Billy Graham was a faithful servant to that message sharing about God’s love.

At age 95, at his birthday celebration, a video aired titled, “My Hope America.” At that time Rev. Graham’s son, Franklin said it would be his father’s final message to the nation.

The video shares the message of the cross. Here are some of the excerpts from that video which you can also watch in full for yourself.

“As I look back over my life it’s full of surprises. I never thought I would become friends with people in different countries all over the world. I see how God’s hand guided me. When I began preaching many years ago, it wasn’t with any thoughts that I would be preaching to large audiences. God has done this. Our country is in great need of a spiritual awakening.”

Rev. Graham goes on to tell the story of the cross.

“There’s only one message that should change people’s lives and hearts. I want to tell people about the meaning of the cross. Not the cross that hangs on the wall or on someone’s neck but the real cross of Christ. It’s scarred and bloodstained. His was a rugged cross. I know that many will react to this message but it is the truth and with all my heart I want to leave you with the truth. He loves you, willing to forgive you of all your sins.”

Rev. Graham was once asked, “When it’s time to meet your maker what’s one thing you want everyone to remember about you?”

Graham replied, “That I was faithful to the message that he gave and faithful to the calling that he gave me to go into the world and preach the gospel. That’s how I would like to be remembered.”

Rev. Graham lived a few more years after his last message before dying Wednesday at the age of 99.

