Water Main Break Closes Part Of Larkspur Dr. In Greensboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:41 PM. EST January 06, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break on Larkspur Drive. Part of the road is closed as they work to fix it. No word on what caused the pipe to break. 

