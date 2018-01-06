Close Water Main Break Closes Part Of Larkspur Dr. In Greensboro WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:41 PM. EST January 06, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break on Larkspur Drive. Part of the road is closed as they work to fix it. No word on what caused the pipe to break. Copyright 2017 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Update On Crash That Killed 5 High Point Teen Killed While Helping Driver Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked NC Man Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting Police Release Body Cam Video In Las Vegas Shooting Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Homicide Vigil For Student Killed In Car Crash Trinity VS. Wheatmore More Stories Local Weather Forecast: Possible Wintry Mix Monday Morning Jan. 9, 2016, 2:23 p.m. Panthers Sign Head Coach Ron Rivera to 2-year Extension Jan. 6, 2018, 12:56 p.m. Here Are the Winning Numbers For the Powerball $570M Jackpot Jan. 5, 2018, 10:32 p.m.
