Greensboro Water Main Break Causes Delays, Detours

GREENSBORO - A water main break at Westover Terrace and Wendover Avenue. Westover Terrace is currently closed between Green Valley Road and Whilden Place.

Police are on-site directing traffic on the off-ramps from Wendover Avenue.

The following businesses on the west side of Westover Terrance are affected:

Brooks Global Studies School – (School is remaining open)

Fire Station #5

Boy Scouts of America

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen

Marus Marble & Tile Co

Mosquito Squad

Patriot Staffing

Drivers are being asked to use Wendover Avenue as a detour.

Crews do not know what caused the water main break.

water is flowing out of the bridge abutment onto Wendover Avenue and may cause delays on Wendover Avenue.

Crews are attempting to locate the issue, to make repairs which are expected to take until 8 p.m.





