Water Main Break on Battleground Ave. Closes Northbound Lanes: GPD

This is near the Sheetz and Pig Pounder Brewery. The northbound lanes of Battleground are closed. There is a detour open for traffic. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO — A water main break has closed the northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at Benjamin Parkway Thursday morning in midtown Greensboro. Greensboro Police believe the road will be closed all day Thursday.

RELATED: Driver Who Hit Officer's Car Dies After Leaving Scene of Crash: GPD

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Benjamin Parkway. GPD says drivers should avoid the area and use other routes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY