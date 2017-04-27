Water Main Break on Battleground Ave. Closes Northbound Lanes: GPD

WFMY
GREENSBORO — A water main break has closed the northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at Benjamin Parkway Thursday morning in midtown Greensboro. Greensboro Police believe the road will be closed all day Thursday. 

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Benjamin Parkway. GPD says drivers should avoid the area and use other routes. 

