Ways To Catch An Addict In A Lie

Close up of man back with fingers crossed behind. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Gov. Roy Cooper declared September, Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month. There's been plenty of discussion surrounding this issue nationwide, statewide, even in our homes. But what if the person you're talking to -isn't exactly honest with you?

Here are a few signals to look for when you're separating fact from fiction.

Liars tend to give you more information then what you’re asking for. They do this because they’re trying to convince you that they’re telling the truth. They think the more information they give the more likely you’ll believe them.

Before I give you a few body language signs of possible deception, keep in mind that there isn’t one universal body language sign of lying. So just because you see the body language signs I’m about to share doesn’t automatically indicate deception. Some liars will cover their mouth with their fingers or talk behind their hands as if to stop their lies from coming out.

You might be familiar with the myth that liars fidget. And this is true for some people because they're stressed or nervous about lying. However, other liars might get rigid, motionless or stiff when they lie. So watch their posture, hands, legs, arms for lack of movement or fluidity. When you potential signs of lying then ask questions about what’s going on.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

© 2017 WFMY-TV