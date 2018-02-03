WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 61 closing alerts
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

'We Actually Won' | 10 NC Coworkers Claim Powerball Prize

Hiwot Hailu, WCNC 5:54 PM. EST February 03, 2018

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A group of 10 coworkers cashed in big! The Ethan Allen employees won a $200,000 Powerball prize drawn on January 20.

“We’ve been playing the Powerball every week for the last three years,” said Ronald Lute of Lincolnton. “We each pitch in $10 and get our tickets.” 

Dale Hedrick of Newton was the first one to realize they had a winning ticket. “I checked my phone Sunday morning,” Hedrick said. “I just kept looking at the numbers. I looked at them so many times, I memorized them.” 

The winning ticket was purchased on on N.C. 27 West in Lincolnton. 

Hendrick called Lute to tell him, but he didn’t answer. So Hedrick called Anthony Rowe of Conover instead.

“I couldn’t believe we actually won something after playing all these years,” Rowe said.

Eric Dellinger of Lincoln was the last to find out. He didn’t learn about the win until three days later.

Dennis Setzer Jr. of Sherrills Ford, Roger Smith from Lincoln, Matthew Hedrick from Catawba, Randy Jones from Lincolnton, Randy Heavner from Lincolnton, and Johnny Moss from Newton are the other coworkers to win.

They claimed their prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.  

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each took home $14,100.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the winning ticket beat odds of 1 in 913,129. It matched the numbers on the four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Because the ticket had the $1 Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn. Just because they won, the group doesn't plan to stop playing.

“We already have our tickets for Saturday’s drawing,” Lute said. “We’re going to play until we match one more number.”  

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is a $145 million annuity or $89.6 million cash.  

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM

WFMY

'Wake Up...I Think We Just Won The Lottery,' NC Woman Tells Husband After Winning Cash 5 Jackpot

WFMY

NC Custodian Wins $400K Lottery Prize, Plans to Buy Dream Home

WFMY

No, The Mega Millions Lottery Winner Isn't Giving You $5,000

WFMY

$1 Million Phone Call Changes Stokes County Man's Life

WFMY

20-Year-Old Claims His $450M Mega Millions Jackpot in Fla.

WFMY

High Point YWCA Receives $14,000 Computer Lab

WFMY

Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Dies Weeks Later From Cancer

WFMY

$19.6 Million Set Aside for Winners in SC Lottery Game Malfunction

WFMY

NC Woman Discovers Lottery Ticket Is Worth $200,000 Just Before Christmas

WFMY

NC Army Veteran, Wife Use Lottery Winnings to Start Nonprofit

WFMY

NC Mom's Lottery Ticket Wins $2M, Lets Family Claim Winnings

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories