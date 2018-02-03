'We Actually Won' | 10 NC Coworkers Claim Powerball Prize

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A group of 10 coworkers cashed in big! The Ethan Allen employees won a $200,000 Powerball prize drawn on January 20.

“We’ve been playing the Powerball every week for the last three years,” said Ronald Lute of Lincolnton. “We each pitch in $10 and get our tickets.”

Dale Hedrick of Newton was the first one to realize they had a winning ticket. “I checked my phone Sunday morning,” Hedrick said. “I just kept looking at the numbers. I looked at them so many times, I memorized them.”

The winning ticket was purchased on on N.C. 27 West in Lincolnton.

Hendrick called Lute to tell him, but he didn’t answer. So Hedrick called Anthony Rowe of Conover instead.

“I couldn’t believe we actually won something after playing all these years,” Rowe said.

Eric Dellinger of Lincoln was the last to find out. He didn’t learn about the win until three days later.

Dennis Setzer Jr. of Sherrills Ford, Roger Smith from Lincoln, Matthew Hedrick from Catawba, Randy Jones from Lincolnton, Randy Heavner from Lincolnton, and Johnny Moss from Newton are the other coworkers to win.

They claimed their prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each took home $14,100.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the winning ticket beat odds of 1 in 913,129. It matched the numbers on the four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Because the ticket had the $1 Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn. Just because they won, the group doesn't plan to stop playing.

“We already have our tickets for Saturday’s drawing,” Lute said. “We’re going to play until we match one more number.”

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is a $145 million annuity or $89.6 million cash.

