We Got Your Hump Day Headlines!

Happy Wednesday! Here's three headlines from earlier you may have missed:
Prescient Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Triad
Roy Cooper said he supports Prescient because 'they're focused on a greener, safer, better and cheaper way to construct.'
Man Accused Of Making Nephew Walk Barefoot on Hot Asphalt In NC
The high that day was 90 degrees. Parker says the child was limping and had blisters on his feet.
Man Builds Tiny Home From A School Bus For $15K
"I've had no carpentry experience, no metal experience, no electrical experience, no water experience," Michael Talley said.
On This Day in History
July 12 - The Rolling Stones played their first concert at London's Marquee Club.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs