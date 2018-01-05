Weather As Art: Blanket Embodies Greensboro Weather In 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A Greensboro mom has found a creative way to commemorate weather in 2017, and it’s already coming in handy this year.
Teresa Barber spent more than 100 hours crocheting a "Temperature Blanket."
Each line represents the high temperature in Greensboro for every day in 2017.
Barber said she got the idea from social media. Both her and her mother completed a blanket.
This is the key she followed:
Pink below 31
Purple 31-40
Navy 41-50
Blue 51-60
Green 61-70
Yellow 71-80
Orange 81-90
Red 91-100
She plans to create a new one for 2018 with a twist. She wants to incorporate her daughter's birthdays in the stitches.
