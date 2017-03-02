Wedding Photoshoot Interrupted By Greensboro Fire Department

Photo credit: Kevyn Dixon Photography

GREENSBORO, NC - A wedding shoot took an interesting turn last Friday after it was interrupted by firefighters.

Newlyweds Abby and Josh Mitchell were trying to help a friend build her photographer portfolio on February 24, according to Annie Vorys from Huffman Events.

While they were taking pictures in their wedding attire, the fire alarm went off and put a halt to the shoot.

After Greensboro Firefighters got the scene and saw everything was okay, they decided to have fun with the newly married couple.

Though it wasn't the photo shoot they were expecting, the couple still got some good pictures that will last a lifetime.

