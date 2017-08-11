WFMY
Close

‘Welcome To The Jungle!' Guns N' Roses 'Rocks' Winston-Salem

Guns N' Roses Takes Over Winston-Salem And It's A Jungle

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:28 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Thousands of music fans filled BB&T Field Friday night to rock on!

30,000 rock fans were expected to attend the Guns N’ Roses concert in Winston-Salem.

BB&T Field was converted into a concert venue just for the Guns N’ Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour.

The Highway Patrol added extra troopers to set up DWI patrols. 

Police also said any car left on US-52 will be towed at the owner's expense under the NC Quick Clearance Law.

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter


► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories