‘Welcome To The Jungle!' Guns N' Roses 'Rocks' Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Thousands of music fans filled BB&T Field Friday night to rock on!

30,000 rock fans were expected to attend the Guns N’ Roses concert in Winston-Salem.

BB&T Field was converted into a concert venue just for the Guns N’ Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour.

The Highway Patrol added extra troopers to set up DWI patrols.

Police also said any car left on US-52 will be towed at the owner's expense under the NC Quick Clearance Law.

