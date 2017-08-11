‘Welcome To The Jungle!' Guns N' Roses 'Rocks' Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Thousands of music fans filled BB&T Field Friday night to rock on!
30,000 rock fans were expected to attend the Guns N’ Roses concert in Winston-Salem.
BB&T Field was converted into a concert venue just for the Guns N’ Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour.
The Highway Patrol added extra troopers to set up DWI patrols.
Police also said any car left on US-52 will be towed at the owner's expense under the NC Quick Clearance Law.
Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
The stage is all set up for @gunsnroses #NotInThisLifetimeTour tomorrow night @LJVMColiseum BB&T Field! Who's excited!?! pic.twitter.com/c7ECaMRvPi— Greensboro Coliseum (@Gbocoliseum) August 10, 2017
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs