‘Well Done Good, Faithful Servant' | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 31: Evangelist Billy Graham addresses the audience from the stage during the Billy Graham Library Dedication Service on May 31, 2007 in Charlotte. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Evangelist Billy Graham died peacefully in his sleep alone at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, according to medical staff.

Related: America's Pastor: Billy Graham Dies At The Age Of 99

Rev. Graham was once asked, “When it’s time to meet your maker what’s one thing you want everyone to remember about you?”

Graham replied, “That I was faithful to the message that he gave and faithful to the calling that he gave me to go into the world and preach the gospel. That’s how I would like to be remembered.”

Rev. Graham will be buried next to his wife Ruth on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library.

IN REPOSE, FUNERAL DETAILS

Graham’s body will lie in repose in a closed casket for two days at the Billy Graham Library for public viewing.

An arrival ceremony of Rev. Graham's body will be held at the Billy Graham Library on Saturday but only for family.

FUNERAL DETAILS

Graham’s funeral will be held on Friday, March 2 at noon and will seat about 2,300 people. The funeral is by invitation only.

The funeral will take place in a tent symbolic of how Rev. Graham started his ministry in 1949. Graham’s son, Franklin will deliver the funeral message.

Rev. Graham will be buried in a casket built by prisoners in Louisiana. The prisoners usually build caskets for inmates who die but Graham asked that they build his.

White lily flowers in the shape of a cross will cover the casket.

IN REPOSE INFORMATION

Rev. Graham’s body will lie in repose on Monday and Tuesday between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Billy Graham Library with the casket closed.

There will be no public parking at the library. The public must park in the 7100 block of Forrest Pointe Boulevard and Wilkinson Boulevard. Complimentary shuttle buses will be available.

