Wet 'N Wild Hiring Seasonal Workers

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Need a summer job? Look no further - Wet 'N Wild Emerald Pointe is holding their final job fair for the 2017 season this Saturday, March 25.

The hiring event will take place at The Courtyard By Marriott Hotel, 4400 West Wendover Avenue from 12pm - 2pm.

The water park will be hiring applicants for a number of departments - including lifeguards, park services, admissions, and food & beverages workers. Benefits include flexible hours, free park admission and guest tickets, and discounted meals.

Anyone interested can also apply now - simply click on the "Employment" tab.

