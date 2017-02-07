Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe Hiring For 2017 Season

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you're looking for a summer job, Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe is hiring for the 2017 season!

The water park is holding a job fair this Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel located at 4400 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Wet'n Wild will be hiring hundreds of workers for a variety of departments including lifeguards, admissions, park services, retail, food and beverage, and more.

If you're interested in applying, go to emeraldpointe.com and click on the Employment tab.

A second job fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott.

