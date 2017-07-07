We've Got Your Friday Vibes And Your Headlines!

Happy Friday! Here's three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

High Bacteria Prompts Swimming Alert At NC Beach

Bacteria taken from a public beach access at Carolina Beach exceeded the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

Trump, With Putin, Predicts 'positive things' for US, Russia

"We look forward to a lot of very positive happening for Russia and for the United States and for everyone concerned," Trump said

UNC's Glitter Girl Takes A Stand Against Eating Disorders

"Once I realized how much people liked the glitter, I thought, ‘Well, there’s no going back now!’”

On This Day in History

July 7 - The alleged Roswell, New Mexico UFO incident happened.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY