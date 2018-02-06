WFMY News 2 Food 2 Families and the Boy Scouts Need Help to Fight Hunger

WFMY News 2’s Food 2 Families is teaming up with the Boy Scouts to collect food to help those in need through the annual Scouting for Food collection drive.

Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign. On Saturday, February 3, Scouts from the eight counties of the Old North State Council distributed door hangers to homes across the region and ask that you fill a grocery bag from home with non-perishable food. They will return this Saturday, February 10 to pick up bags of food. All donations will be collected and taken to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need.

Please donate non-perishable food only, and do not include any glass containers.

The need for food throughout the community places a strain on food banks, which play a vital role in making food available. We can all work together to provide food to families across the Triad community.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What do I do if my donations are still on my porch after Saturday, February 10?

The Boy Scouts work very hard to make sure they return to collect donations where they left door hangers, but it is possible that a few homes may be missed on pickup day. Please call the number below, and the scouts will arrange for pickup. Every donation counts!

Old North State Council: (336) 378-9166

Where does my food donation go?

The Scouts will take all bags filled with food to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need. All food remains in the city/county where it was collected to serve its local residents.

I didn’t receive a door hanger at my home. How can I participate?

You can take your food donations to any of the following locations Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alamance County

Allied Churches, 206 N. Fisher St., Burlington

Harvest Baptist Church, 3741 S. Church Street, Burlington

Mebane Presbyterian, 402 S. 5th St., Mebane

S.A.F.E., 5950 Hwy 87 S., Graham

Salvation Army, 812 Anthony St., Burlington

Davidson County

Pastor’s Pantry, 307 N. State Street, Lexington

Davie County

A Storehouse for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Road, Mocksville

Guilford County

Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro

Wesleyan Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point

Person County

Christian Help Center, 122 Depot Street, Roxboro

Randolph County

Community Outreach of Archdale and Trinity, 10607 U.S. 311, Archdale

Christians United Outreach Center, 135 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro

Rockingham County

Reidsville Outreach Center, 435 S.W. Market Street, Reidsville​​​​​​​

To learn more about how you can become a part of Boy Scouts of America visit:

www.bsaonsc.org

www.beascout.org

