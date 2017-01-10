WFMY News 2 Programming Change Due To President Obama's Farewell Address

WFMY News 2 will air four regularly scheduled programs overnight/early Wednesday due to President Obama’s Farewell Address.
The following shows will air early Wednesday morning at the following times:
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – 12:00 a.m. – Wednesday, 1/11/17
- The Late Late Show with James Corden – 1:02 a.m. - Wednesday, 1/11/17
- NCIS – Around 2:02 a.m. - Wednesday, 1/11/17
- The Bing Bang Theory – 3:02 a.m. – Wednesday, 1/11/17
