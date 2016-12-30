WFMY News 2 Surprises Frank Mickens During His Last Newscast

Wishing Frank Mickens all the best with his move to Indianapolis. Thank you for all the memories and best of luck in the future. We miss you already Frank! (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After 13 years, a member of the WFMY News 2 team is moving on but we couldn’t let Frank Mickens leave without a final farewell.

Frank co-anchored his last newscast here at WFMY News 2 on Friday alongside Sandra Hughes.

During the newscast, the WFMY News 2 crew surprised Frank with balloons, a cake, and a stroll down memory lane.

Mickens started working as a reporter at WFMY News 2 in 2003. Frank quickly moved up the ranks and took on an anchor roll first on the weekends, then mornings and eventually weeknights.

Read: Good Morning Show Team Bids Frank Mickens Farewell

Frank says he's going to miss the Triad and all the things that come with it including Bojangles, Cheerwine, the Duke Vs. UNC rivalry and of course, the people.

"When you work in television, you're in the studio, you're in the lights, there's a camera and you hope people are on the other end paying attention and they like you and embrace you. It's been really special that people have accepted me for who I am," said Mickens.

Mickens is headed to Indianapolis, Indiana to be the morning anchor at the CBS affiliate.

"My wife and I are extremely excited, the kids are excited because the city gets snow and they just want to play in the snow."

Copyright 2016 WFMY