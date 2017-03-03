WFMY News 2 Wishes Grant Gilmore All The Best In Tampa

Liz and Grant Gilmore (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The WFMY News 2 family is saying “goodbye and good luck” to Chief Meteorologist Grant Gilmore.

Friday, marked Grant’s last day at WFMY News 2 as he has received a company promotion to transfer to sister-TEGNA station WTSP in Tampa – St. Petersburg, Florida.

Gilmore will assume the role of Morning Meteorologist at WTSP as he steps up to the nation’s 11th largest Nielsen market.

Tonight on WFMY News 2 at 5pm WFMY News 2 Weather Spotters surprised Grant with a special video message to wish him luck in this next new chapter.

Earlier today Grant & Liz received a photo framed signed by members of the WFMY New 2 team with the title “A 2 Love Story.”

Liz & Grant a 2 love story! (Photo: WFMY)

We’ve all shared together as Grant and Liz have grown professionally and as they said, “I do” to each other on April 16, 2016.

Liz will continue her sportscasting through the busy ACC and March Madness basketball tournaments before reporting for WTSP.

We wish both of them a lifetime of happiness and continued success in their careers and marriage.

