BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police have new information on what led to the evacuation and lockdown at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington last week.

Burlington Police say someone heard a group of people talking about a mall shooting somewhere else and a person with a gun.

PREVIOUS: Holly Hill Mall Opens To Shoppers After Lockdown

The person who overheard the conversation told a store worker - and the store called 911.

The mall was quickly evacuated - and police went store to store investigating and found no evidence of a shooting.

Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck says police have to react the same way every time those kinds of reports come in - regardless of what is happening or not happening.

Copyright 2017 WFMY