What To Do If You Hit Black Ice On The Road

Black Ice (Photo: WFMY News 2)

TRIAD, N.C -- The prime time for ice to form is around dawn and late in the evening when temperatures are the lowest. It's important to keep a close eye on the roads when you're driving during the day.

According to Accuweather.com, Black ice could be on the road if you see dark, glossy spots while you're driving. The most common areas for ice are shaded or tree-covered parts of driveways and streets.

If you're driving over black ice - don't hit your breaks. Instead, keep your steering wheel steady and take your foot off the gas. Also, don't try to over correct if you feel yourself sliding.

