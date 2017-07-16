What To Do If Your Car Breaks Down On The Highway

rig_tractor trailer highway generic getty.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was walking in the travel lane of I-85 Business when someone hit him. Investigators haven't said why he was there, but they have said this is happening too often.

Earlier this month, another person was killed walking on I-40. And in May, a man was injured after walking on the ramp off I-85.

2 Wants 2 Know went to the experts for tips to protect yourself if you end up stranded on the side of a highway.

There are a number of reasons you could find yourself stranded on a highway, but one of the most common is a flat tire. Police say, if you start to feel the car leaning to one side or hear any strange noises, you should put your hazards on and find a safe place to pull over.

Police recommend getting as far away from traffic as you possibly can.

"We don't recommend that people get out and try to get help or wave down other cars. Stay in your vehicle-- that's the safest thing," said Captain Gladieux with the Greensboro Police Department. "Use your cell phone, call for road side assistance, and Dial 9-1-1. Know your location, that's probably the most important part. And stay in your car."

Captain Gladieux says if you don't have a cell phone and no one is stopping, it might be necessary to get out of your car to get some help. However, she says to to exit on the right side, away from traffic.

She also recommends putting on a bright piece of clothing or traffic vest, so that oncoming traffic can see you.

"If you've got to go and seek assistance just use common sense," Gladieux said. "It all depends on the situation."

