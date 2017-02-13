What We Know Now About Greensboro Officer Being Shot, Suspect Killed

Greensboro police officer shot during a traffic stop on Friday. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A Greensboro Police officer was shot Friday, February 10, during an altercation that turned violent after an attempted traffic stop. Officer J.R. LaBarre was released from the hospital the next day.

The suspect, Carlos Keith Blackman, 26, died from his gunshot wounds Friday night.

The shooting happened around 4:30 Friday afternoon near the 4200 block of Romaine Street.

The two Greensboro Police officers involved in the incident have been identified as: Officer J.R. LaBarre and Officer L.S. Garrison. Investigators say they were patrolling the area after Crime Stoppers got a tip about possible drug activity nearby.

According to investigators over the weekend, when they attempted to pull over the red Chevy Impala, the car sped away. The officers took off after it, and called for backup.

After catching up with the car on Romaine Street, the passenger hopped out of the moving car and took off on foot. Officer LaBarre followed, and tried to handcuff him. In what Chief Wayne Scott called a "violent encounter," Blackman got away.

GPD tells us the body camera worn by Officer LaBarre was dislodged in the struggle, but multiple rounds can be heard in the video.

Officer Garrison found Officer LaBarre in an overgrown brushy area with a gunshot wound to the chest. Both the officer and Blackman were taken to the hospital for treatment.





Officer L.S. Garrison (left) and Officer J.R. LaBarre (right) (Photo: WFMY)

Both officers served as part of the Police Neighborhood Resource Center, a program that provides uniformed officers to five major public housing complexes in the city.

Because the shooting involved an officer, the case was turned over to the SBI. Invesitgators with the SBI tell WFMY News 2 Officer Garrison did not fire her weapon, and Officer LaBarre fired the fatal shot that killed Blackman.

Blackman was the passenger in the red Impala, but the driver will not be charged in this case.

The investigation is still underway, with interviews conducted by the SBI this week. Check back for more updates on this story.

