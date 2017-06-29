Handshake (Photo: (Photo: TongRo Image Stock, www.jupiterimages.com))

Today is National Handshake Day. You shake hands when you meet someone or close a business deal. But, what does your handshake say about you?

Your grip and pressure you use in your handshake reveals what you're feeling in the moment and a sliver of your personality. Weak pressure suggests that you’re more passive; you don’t come across confident. Someone can get the wrong impression of you as laid back not as a go getter.

Too much pressure suggests that you’re overbearing and dominate. Like you have something to prove. Then people might wonder if you’re overly confident and overbearing in business or personal relationships. I met a woman at one of my keynote speaking events who gripped my hand ridiculously hard. I asked her if she worked with a lot of men. She asked how I knew. I told her it was in her handshake.

Some things to consider in your handshake include your body orientation; facing the person directly. Keep your extended arm in a 90 degree angle when shaking hands. Remember not stay upright; don't lean forward. And don't grab and drag the person closer to you as this considered aggressive and domineering.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

