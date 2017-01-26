What's Happening In Greensboro In 2017?

(Photo: Hodgin, Carrie M., WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- The first month of 2017 is almost over, and we're asking Greensboro's mayor what's in store for the city in 2017?

Mayor Nancy Vaughan joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about some of what's in store. Mayor Vaughan's 2017 actually started by talking about 2016. Last week, she was in Texas talking to legislators about House Bill 2's impact. We asked her why she made the trip and how she thought it went?

Mayor Vaughan said the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) asked her to attend a meeting about a bill they're considering that's similar to HB2 and the impact it had on Greensboro and throughout the state. She said she thinks they listened and that they'll be negotiating the bill over the next few months. She said her message to them was: it's easier not to pass it than it is to repeal it.

There's also a lot that's going to happen here in Greensboro this year. One of the most visible projects is the Tanger Center for Performing Arts. She gave an update on the progress and completion timeline. Mayor Vaughan said people will see progress in the next couple weeks. She said the chamber building is going to come down soon and and the public will be able to see renderings soon at the Renaissance Building. She said they still have to get some permits from Raleigh, but there may be a groundbreaking ceremony in March with an opening slated for 2018.



In November, Greensboro residents approved all four bond referendums that were on the ballot, letting the City borrow up to $126 million for parks and recreation, housing, economic and community development, and transportation projects. Yes votes for all four measures mean the City is authorized to borrow funds for these projects, that doesn't mean the projects will start right away. Mayor Vaughan said they're still deciding what the bonds will actually pay for. Many time the process involves right of way purchase, engineering, schematics, and more. So once they got the ability to move forward with the bonds, they have, but if could be a year before people actually see things roll out. She said "we have to get down to the details before you see dirt moving."

Before she left, we also asked Mayor Vaughan if she had to pick one thing, what she would say she's most excited about for Greensboro this year. She says she's excited about the momentum the city when it comes to the arts and parks and economic development. She said the city is in a good place, better than its been in many years.



