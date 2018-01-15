What's Next For DACA? Immigration Attorney Weighs In

(Photo: Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency)

A new court ruling over the weekend allows for certain immigrants to reapply or renew DACA applications. If an immigrant's DACA status expired on or after September 5, 2016, they're able to apply for renewal. If it expired prior to that date, immigrants can put in a new request through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The new ruling does not apply to people who have never applied for DACA.

Last September, President Donald Trump pulled the plug on the program that protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. He called on Congress to make legislation that would extend those protections but as of right now, lawmakers haven't been able to reach an agreement.

"I think the momentum can be regained but it's going to take a little while," says Greensboro immigration attorney Gerry Chapman on whether lawmakers will reach a DACA deal.

Chapman says this year his office has been busier than they've been in the past, with many questions circling around DACA. He recommends those who want to apply or reapply to check with an advocacy group or attorney for help. He says one of the biggest fears is deportation.

"I think that's a possibility, but I think that's a low possibility in view of the litigation that's ongoing, the possibility there's a congressional fix," he says.

There are more than 56,000 DACA recipients in North Carolina, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Some Democratic lawmakers are threatening to stall a budget vote if there's no DACA solution in place. The federal budget has to pass by Friday or else there's a chance of a government shutdown.

