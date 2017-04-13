What's Open, What's Closed on Good Friday, Easter Weekend

Easter concept background (Photo: Zolnierek)

While some retailers plan to close on Easter Sunday and Good Friday, the majority of establishments will be open. It's probably a good idea to call ahead, check their website or Facebook page. Many businesses now post that information.

With Easter just days away, here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday:

Banks:

Many banks are open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday. Wells Fargo is open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday, though you can check ATM & Banking Locations locator for exceptions. TDBank is open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

Mail:

UPS does not recognize Easter Sunday or Good Friday, and will be open. FedEx is open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday. Good Friday and Easter do not affect the United States Postal Service.

Government Offices:

Good Friday is a holiday for many municipalities in North Carolina.

Easter is not a federal holiday, but many offices may be closed because it is Sunday. Check your local listings.

Public schools:

It depends on your state and school system. Most schools across North Carolina are on spring break this week or have already had their spring break.

Financial markets:

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Good Friday, which falls on April 14. The Toronto Stock Exchange will also be closed Friday and European markets will be closed Friday and Easter Monday.

