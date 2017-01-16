WFMY
What's Your Dream? Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 10:05 PM. EST January 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in downtown Greensboro.  On it, there's a plaque that reads:

"Dr. Matin Luther King, Jr., planned to speak at the Trinity AME Zion Church in Greensboro a few blocks from here on April 4, 1968.  He Canceled his visit to Greensboro to remain in Memphis where he was assassinated on that day."

The memorial serves as a reminder of Dr. King's work with the Civil Rights movement and the legacy he left.

WFMY News 2 talked to people about his dream of equality and how it inspired dreams of their own.
 

