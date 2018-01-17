When Will Your Road Get Plowed? It's About Priority

Snow plow (Thinkstock) (Photo: VioNet, VioNet)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has a Snow and Ice Removal map to show you where all the roads rank on their plowing priority list.

The roads have a priority list:

- Priority one

- Priority two

- And neighborhood roads

According to the map, roads in red mean they're priority 1 roads for the City of Greensboro, so they'll get to those roads first. Green and black roads mean they're priority 2 roads. If a road is marked in blue, it has already been plowed.

Once all main roads are clear, plows then enter into neighborhoods. It's not an easy process and you can agree it's not a quick one, but Greensboro street officials say it's a plan that works.

If a road isn't marked with a color, it's likely a neighborhood street and therefore, not a priority 1 or 2 road for plow crews.

You can use the map by typing in your street address and the map will locate your street or your house.

To access the map, you can click on the Snow and Ice Removal Map here.

