WFMY
Close

Where to Find Severe Weather Coverage During the NCAA Championship Game

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:53 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- There's a potential for severe weather to storm across the Piedmont Triad during the NCAA Championship game. WFMY News 2 has a game plan in place so that you can see both.

WFMY News 2 will provide livestreams of the weather coverage on our 2.3 channel (1256 on Spectrum, formerly Time Warner,) our Facebook page,  Mobile App  and our  website, wfmynews2.com. 

  • North State Communications in High Point  - Channel 20
  • Piedmont Communications in Lexington - Channel 170
  • Randolph Telephone on - Channel 18

The NCAA Championship game will broadcast on WFMY News 2/CBS' main channel. 

Chief Meteorologist, Tim Buckley will be in the Storm Center giving you updates on all WFMY News 2 Digital platforms.

The safety of you and your is our priority.

Again, please download the WFMY News 2 App and have your settings on for weather notifications. 
 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories