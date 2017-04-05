Where to Go, What to Bring if Severe Weather Strikes

To truly be ready for a storm, emergency workers say every family should have an emergency preparedness kit with food, water, flashlights, a first aid kit, and a weather radio. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC – A line of storms that is blamed for two deaths in Louisiana is taking aim at North Carolina.

Strong and severe storms will enter the Triad area on Wednesday evening and the threat could last through the night.

Officials say when severe weather hits, it’s important to know the safest place inside your house to hide.

It only takes a matter of seconds for a tornado to touch down.

Across the central U.S., more than 20 tornadoes have been spotted in the last day alone!

Two people were killed in Louisiana and another person was killed after one touched down Illinois.

In Missouri, people are cleaning up after several tornadoes damaged an elementary school, a fire station, and dozens of homes.

Severe tornadoes are more common in the Plains States, but they can also occur in the Triad.

Last February, a tornado ripped the entire side off one man’s house in in Thomasville, sending debris all over the road. It also damaged the roof on another house.

Luckily, nobody was injured.

But now, with severe weather headed to the Triad, Rachel Faucette with Guilford County Emergency Services says it’s important that everyone stays ready for whatever comes our way.

“You want to make sure that if you have kids you talk with your kids about if they are away from home, how did they get in touch with you, what should they do, where should they go,” said Faucette.

Everyone likes to consider their home as their own personal safe-haven.

But when severe weather hits, do you know the safest place inside your house?

Faucette says the most dangerous place you can be is near doors and windows.

Instead, go to a hallway closet or a bathroom -- a place where you can shield yourself from the storm with as many walls and barriers as possible.

"One thing you can take in there with you is a pillow or a jacket or a blanket that you can put over your head to protect yourself from flying debris,” said Faucette. “We really want you to be on the interior away from doors and windows."

To truly be ready for a storm, Faucette says every family should have an emergency preparedness kit with food, water, flashlights, a first aid kit, and a weather radio.

“It helps to eliminate some of the panic that people can inevitably feel during an emergency,” said Faucette. “So, if you already know your game plan that can help you feel like you've got a little more control and a little more calm in that situation.”

When severe weather strikes, you have to act fast.

Faucette says forget your personal stuff -- just protect your family.

“Everything is replaceable except for your life and the life of your loved ones,” said Faucette.

The best way to stay ahead of the storm is to stay alert.

Several Triad counties including Forsyth, Randolph, and Guilford offer an alert notification system which will update users on any severe weather emergencies.

If you're stuck on the road when severe weather hits, Faucette says you should find a safe place to pull over.

Then, look for a sturdy place to take shelter.

If you can’t find shelter, stay in the car with the seat belt on and put your head down below the windows.

© 2017 WFMY-TV