Who's On Board With The Brunch Bill, Who's Not?

Brunch Bill (Photo: Custom)

Governor Roy Cooper may have signed the "Brunch Bill" into law for North Carolina, but now it's up to the local governments to decide whether or not they're on board.

County commissioners and city councils may now pass ordinances allowing restaurants and retailers to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon.

So, here's where you can get that Sunday mimosa earlier...and where you can't...for now.

GREENSBORO - Passed.

Read: Brunch Bill Gets Green Light In Greensboro City Limits

GUILFORD COUNTY - Not quite yet.

Guilford County Commissioners voted 8-1 for the brunch bill on Thursday. However, in order for the ordinance to pass, they needed a unanimous YES vote. They will vote again at their next meeting on August 3. The second vote only needs to be majority rules in order for the brunch bill to pass.

Read: Sacred Church Hours Is Why Guilford Co. Leader Didn't Vote For Brunch Bill

LEXINGTON - "Seriously considering."

Lexington Mayor Newell Clark says city leaders are discussing the brunch bill and "our council is seriously considering the bill."

Mayor Clark says they are talking about the bill with community members and business owners. He says city council will possibly add the brunch bill to an August agenda, probably the first meeting of the month.

DAVIDSON COUNTY - Wait and see.

Earlier Sunday alcohol sales aren't on Davidson County's radar...right now, according to Commissioner Don Truell. He says he believes commissioners will wait and see what the cities in Davidson County do first.

Truell says the brunch bill isn't on any upcoming agenda, but that doesn't mean a commissioner won't have it added as they get closer to a meeting date.

We are reaching out to other cities and counties in our area about the brunch bill. Keep checking this list to find out what your local leaders are doing!

Copyright 2017 WFMY