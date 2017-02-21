Wilkes County 2-Year-Old Shoots Himself After Pulling Gun Out of Car

Handgun (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WILKESBORO - The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself after somehow getting a handgun out of a car.

The police report says the parents said the child got the gun from the driver's side door of the car.

2yo at Brenner children's hospital after accidentally shooting himself with gun in parent's car. Investigators: no charges filed yet @WFMY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 21, 2017

A police report references the toddler living at an address on Chuckwood Road in Thurmond. Others involved are Cody Dillon Groce and Kayla Nicole Groce.

The toddler is at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem with his condition unknown, Wilkes' officials said in a release. An investigation is ongoing.

