William G. Curlin, Former Bishop of Charlotte, Dies at 90

Photo submitted by Diocese of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A former bishop at the Diocese of Charlotte has died Saturday.

Diocese of Charlotte said William G. Curlin, who served as Bishop of Charlotte from 1994 to 2002, died of cancer at 90 years old.

“Bishop Curlin was an inspiring and faith-filled shepherd of our diocese who had a special love for the poor and ministry to those who were sick and near death," said Bishop Peter Jugis in a press release.

